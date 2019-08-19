Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana announces team’s roster for La Vuelta Ciclista a España 2019

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 August 2019, 18:05
Astana announces team’s roster for La Vuelta Ciclista a España 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is happy to present its line-up for the last Grand Tour of the season - La Vuelta Ciclista a España, which will be held from August 24th to September 15th.

Team's line-up: Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Dario Cataldo, Manuele Boaro, Luis Leon Sanchez, Omar Fraile and Miguel Angel Lopez, the Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

Alexandr Shefer, Dmitri Sedoun and Bruno Cenghialta will serve as s ports directors in race.

Race information: https://www.lavuelta.es/en/

Sport   Cycling   Astana Pro Team  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See