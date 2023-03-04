Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana announces roster for Strade Bianche 2023

4 March 2023, 11:39
Astana announces roster for Strade Bianche 2023 Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Italian one-day race Strade Bianche, which will be held today, on March 4th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Alexey Lutsenko, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Simone Velasco, Alexandr Riabushenko, Manuele Boaro, Antonio Nibali, Leonardo Basso.

Alexandr Shefer and Stefano Zanini will serve as sports directors in race.


Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
