NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana – Premier Tech will take part in the Italian 1.1 one-day race Memorial Marco Pantani, which will be held on this Saturday, September 18th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Alex Aranburu, Samuele Battistella, Manuele Boaro, Merhawi Kudus, Yuriy Natarov.

Giuseppe Martinelli will be the sports director in the race.