Astana announces roster for Memorial Marco Pantani one-day race
17 September 2022, 12:01

Astana announces roster for Memorial Marco Pantani one-day race

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Italian one-day race Memorial Marco Pantani, which will begin today September 17th, the team's press office reported.

Rider roster: Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Leonardo Basso (ITA), Simone Velasco (ITA), Javier Romo (SPA), Christian Scaroni (ITA) and Davide Toneatti (ITA, Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).

Sports director in race: Orlando Maini (ITA).


Фото: www.astana-qazaqstan.com

