Astana announces roster for Gran Premio Miguel Indurian 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Spanish 1.Pro one-day race Gran Premio Miguel Indurain on April 1st, Kazinform cites the club’s press service.

Rider roster: Luis leon Sanchez, Christian Scaroni, Fabio Felline, Javier Romo, Yuriy Natarov, Andrey Zeits and Daniil Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).

Dmitriy Fofonov will serve as sports director in race.