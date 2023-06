Astana announce roster for Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the Monumental classic race Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which will be held in Belgium tomorrow, on October 4th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Team's roster includes Omar Fraile, Gorka Izagirre, Hugo Houle, Merhawi Kudus, Luis Leon Sanchez, Laurens De Vreese, Davide Martinelli.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Stefano Zanini.