Astana and future capital of Indonesia Nusantara become twin-cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana and Nusantara, the new capital city of Indonesia, signed the memorandum of mutual understanding, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Bambang Susantono, the Chairman of the Nusantara National Capital Authority, and Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek inked the memorandum of mutual understanding making the two capitals the twin-cities.

Bambang Susantoro told participants of the Anniversary Forum of Twin Cities: 25 Years of Astana-New Perspectives. New Opportunities he hopes the memorandum will set the stage for greater cooperation between the two cities as well as exchange of the best practices and knowledge.

He also pointed out the importance of the anniversary forum for further development of bilateral ties.

Indonesia is planning to move its capital from Jakarta to a new city named Nusantara on the island of Borneo.