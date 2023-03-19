Astana, Almaty mayors vote in early parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Akims (mayors) of Astana and Almaty cast their votes in the ongoing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Zhenis Kassymbek told journalists at the polling station where he cast his vote that Astana voter turnout is always high. According to him, over 150 candidates are running for seats in a local maslikhat and over 70 candidates are vying for seats at the Majilis.

Erbolat Dossayev, the Almaty mayor, was one of the first in the city to vote in the early parliamentary elections.

«The ongoing elections are a milestone in the life of Kazakhstan that heralds the final page of political reforms spearheaded by the Head of State since March 2022. The newly elected deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats will face new challenges to support the initiatives aimed at further stable socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan… I am confident that Almaty residents who truly care about Kazakhstan and Almaty’s fate will vote for the better future,» Dossayev’s press service said.

Over 12 million people are eligible to cast their votes in the ongoing elections with the highest number of potential voters - 1,177,507 - in Turkestan region and the lowest number - 138,277 in Ulytau region.