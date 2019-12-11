Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Industry

    Association of light industry enterprises established in Kazakhstan

    11 December 2019, 18:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - About 100 organizations in the field of light industry have united and established a self-regulatory organization, this was announced at the First Congress of Domestic Manufacturers of Light Industry, the Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event was held in the capital city of Kazakhstan. The national association of light industry enterprises will be called «Qaz Textile lndustry».

    According to the organizers of the Congress, First Congress, under the auspices of «Qaz Textile Industry» it is planned to develop industrial cooperation of light industry enterprises, create sustainable communication chains linking raw materials and fittings to finished products of high processing.

    The mission of the national association of light industry enterprises «Qaz Textile Industry» is to consolidate the light industry sector for sustainable development.

    The organization will be engaged in the development of local content in the industry, orientation of the textile and leather industries to the production of raw materials for light industry enterprises producing high value-added products. The organization will facilitate interaction with government bodies and NGOs and enhance the export potential of the high value-added light industry products.

    The event was attended by over 120 enterprises, designers and related specialists of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Industry
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings