Association of light industry enterprises established in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - About 100 organizations in the field of light industry have united and established a self-regulatory organization, this was announced at the First Congress of Domestic Manufacturers of Light Industry, the Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was held in the capital city of Kazakhstan. The national association of light industry enterprises will be called «Qaz Textile lndustry».

According to the organizers of the Congress, First Congress, under the auspices of «Qaz Textile Industry» it is planned to develop industrial cooperation of light industry enterprises, create sustainable communication chains linking raw materials and fittings to finished products of high processing.

The mission of the national association of light industry enterprises «Qaz Textile Industry» is to consolidate the light industry sector for sustainable development.

The organization will be engaged in the development of local content in the industry, orientation of the textile and leather industries to the production of raw materials for light industry enterprises producing high value-added products. The organization will facilitate interaction with government bodies and NGOs and enhance the export potential of the high value-added light industry products.

The event was attended by over 120 enterprises, designers and related specialists of Kazakhstan.