Association of Kazakhstani Students to be established in Norway

18 March 2023, 10:14
OSLO. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Turssunov held a meeting with the Kazakhstani students studying in the Norwegian universities, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

The meeting focused on the interaction the Kazakh Embassy with the students and on the Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation.

The Ambassador told the students about the political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and early parliamentary elections scheduled for March 19. He called the students to actively join the voting process.

to set up the Association of Kazakhstani Students in Norway to jointly promote Kazakhstani culture, support of newcomers and discussion of joint projects.


