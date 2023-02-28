Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Association of Designers and Craftsmen established in Kyrgyzstan

28 February 2023, 18:48
Association of Designers and Craftsmen established in Kyrgyzstan Photo: kabar.kg

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Association of Designers and Craftsmen has been established under the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of the Kyrgyz Republic, the press service of the organization said, Kazinform cites Kabar News Agency.

Merging into a large association, as noted in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will allow them to more actively promote their interests in the international market.

«We often give national souvenirs at official meetings, but we need to improve their quality and design. The world market will not tolerate shoddy goods. In order for our artisans to be talked about, it is necessary to work on the brand,» said Temir Sariev, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He also added that the new association will help protect the professional interests of domestic craftsmen.

The Association of Designers and Craftsmen includes such large associations as «Tumar», «Nakta», «Union of Folk Crafts», «Kyrgyz Style», «Altyn Kol Naryn, Alai» and others.


Related news
Romania willing to open Black Sea ports for Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s retail trading exceeded KZT2,208bn in Jan-Feb 2023
Who Kazakhstan trades with most and how?
Теги:
Read also
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Italy's population shrinks by 0.3% in 2022
Head of Japan NPO indicted for facilitating overseas organ transplant
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
2 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
3 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays

News