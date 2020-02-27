Associated gas processing plant to be built on Kashagan oil field

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Atyrau region Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting on the construction of an associated gas processing plant on the Kashagan oil field, the PM’s press service reports.

National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev and Atyrau region Governor Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, heads of national companies and state bodies reported on the financial package, measures of state support, gas balance and results predicted.

The plant will be built by the end of 2021 in Atyrau region 12 km northwestwards the Bolashak onshore processing facility and 5 km southwards Iskene station. The project capacity is 1 bln cubic meters a year. The investor is GPC Investment LLP. The volume of investments stands at USD 860 mln.

«The plant construction on the Kashagan oil field is of great importance for Kazakhstan. It is called to increase oil production by 12 mln tons and create 2,800 (during construction) and 600 permanent (during operation) workplaces,» the PM noted.

The plant output will be delivered to the domestic and foreign markets.