    Assets worth over KZT600bn returned to State in 11 mths – Anti-corruption Agency Head

    15 December 2022, 19:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Head of the Anti-corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The President was briefed on the measures taken to prevent corruption in the country.

    According to Bektenov, over 11 months of this year, the illegally acquired property assets and funds to the tune of over KZT600bn were returned to the State. In addition, real estates, cars, and funds worth up to KZT360bn identified within the country and abroad will be returned in the near future.

    As the Head of State instructed, the funds seized following criminal cases investigated by the Anti-corruption service are funneled in the construction of schools.

    In the Chairman’s words, an analysis of spheres of transport control, subsoil use, state defense order, migration service’s activities, social and entrepreneurial corporations, and Kazakh Temir Zholy was completed, following which over two thousand proposals to prevent corruption risks were offered.

    The Head of State instructed to continue the work to minimize the level of corruption in the country.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

