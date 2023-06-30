Go to the main site
    Asset Massabayev relieved of his post as mayor of Taldykorgan

    30 June 2023, 16:39

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Asset Massabayev has been relieved of his post as the Mayor of Taldykorgan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the city’s administration office.

    Notably, Asset Massabayev was named the mayor of Taldykorgan city on March 4, 2022.

    He previously worked as the deputy head of Zhetysu and Medeu districts in Almaty, chief supervisor to the Almaty mayor, head of the natural resources and environmental management department of Almaty, energy efficiency and infrastructure development department of Almaty.

    In May this year, the 38-year-old mayor of Taldykorgan faced health issues and was in intensive care.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

