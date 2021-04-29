Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Asset Issekeshev takes part in session of CSTO Committee of Security Council Secretaries

    29 April 2021, 20:15

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – Aide to the Kazakh President – Security Council Secretary Asset Issekeshev partook in a session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The meeting was attended by Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich, Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Ryskeldi Mussayev, Russian Security Council Secretary Nokolay Patrushev, Tajik Security Council Secretary Nasrullo Makhmudzoda, and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

    At the event the participants shared their views on the most pressing issues of international and regional security, discussed the current situation of and prospects for the development of the organization.

    Kazakh Security Council Secretary Asset Issekeshev briefed his counterparts on Kazakhstan’s stance on key focuses of the organization and put forward a number of proposals to promote its further harmonious development taking into account the country’s interests.

    Practical measures to counteract issues and threats such as international terrorism, cybercrime, illegal drug trafficking were also debated.

    The meeting resulted in the signing of a number of documents aimed at bettering interaction with the CSTO.

    It was agreed to hold the next session of the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils in Dushanbe in the fourth quarter of 2021 before the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CSTO Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with Citigroup CEO David Livingstone
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn