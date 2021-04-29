Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Asset Issekeshev takes part in session of CSTO Committee of Security Council Secretaries

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 April 2021, 20:15
DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – Aide to the Kazakh President – Security Council Secretary Asset Issekeshev partook in a session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting was attended by Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich, Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Ryskeldi Mussayev, Russian Security Council Secretary Nokolay Patrushev, Tajik Security Council Secretary Nasrullo Makhmudzoda, and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

At the event the participants shared their views on the most pressing issues of international and regional security, discussed the current situation of and prospects for the development of the organization.

Kazakh Security Council Secretary Asset Issekeshev briefed his counterparts on Kazakhstan’s stance on key focuses of the organization and put forward a number of proposals to promote its further harmonious development taking into account the country’s interests.

Practical measures to counteract issues and threats such as international terrorism, cybercrime, illegal drug trafficking were also debated.

The meeting resulted in the signing of a number of documents aimed at bettering interaction with the CSTO.

It was agreed to hold the next session of the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils in Dushanbe in the fourth quarter of 2021 before the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

CSTO   Kazakhstan  
