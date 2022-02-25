Go to the main site
    Asset Issekeshev named as Assistant to President of Kazakhstan

    25 February 2022, 12:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Asset Issekeshev has been named as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Earlier Issekeshev served as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Asset Issekeshev was born in 1971 in Karaganda city. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Academy of Public Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Throughout his professional career Asset Issekeshev served as the Minister of Industry and Trade, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Investment and Development, akim (mayor) of Astana city (present-day Nur-Sultan), head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.


