Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Asset Issekeshev named as Assistant to President of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2022, 12:18
Asset Issekeshev named as Assistant to President of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Asset Issekeshev has been named as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Earlier Issekeshev served as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Asset Issekeshev was born in 1971 in Karaganda city. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Academy of Public Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Throughout his professional career Asset Issekeshev served as the Minister of Industry and Trade, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Investment and Development, akim (mayor) of Astana city (present-day Nur-Sultan), head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.


Appointments, dismissals   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy