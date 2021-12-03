Go to the main site
    Asset Issekeshev meets with Pakistani Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf

    3 December 2021, 20:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Assistant to the Kazakh President – Security Council Secretary Asset Issekeshev held a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting was also attended by Presidential special representative for international cooperation Yerzhan Kazykhan.

    The sides exchanged the views on the current issues of regional and global security, current risks in Central and South Asia, prospects for cooperation within international organizations, including peacekeeping. In addition, the issues of bilateral cooperation in the military and technical sphere, combating drug trafficking, illegal migration, and so on.

    Various scenario cases of the Afghan situation were also discussed. Issekeshev informed that according to the task of Kazakh President Tokayev humanitarian assistance of five thousand tons of flour was provided to Afghanistan.

    During the visit Moeed Yusuf was presented with the areas of digitalization of e-government, telecommunications, educational technology, and other sectors at the Digital Government Office.

    In conclusion, the sides expressed their commitment to step up cooperation in a wider range of issues to promote security.


