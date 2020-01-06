Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Asset Issekeshev introduces El Úmiti Board of Regents

    6 January 2020, 23:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On his Facebook account Asset Issekeshev, Executive Director of the First President’s Fund, has presented the Board of Regents of the El Úmiti Initiative which coordinates the development and implementation of projects.

    Asset Issekeshev said that over the past few months the First President’s Fund has been actively developing projects as part of the El Úmiti initiative. It is worth noting that the El Úmiti initiative was put forward by Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    According to Issekeshev, these projects will help schoolchildren and youth to reveal their talents and find their own path of successful development.

    The Board of Regents of the El Úmiti Initiative consists of domestic and foreign experts in the field of education, IT and innovation.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Education First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava