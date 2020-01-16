Go to the main site
    Asset Issekeshev appointed as Presidential Aide – Security Council Secretary

    16 January 2020, 18:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to appoint Asset Issekeshev as Presidential Aide – Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    Previously Asset Issekeshev served as Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan (since March 2019), Chief of the Presidential Administration (September 2018-March 2019), Mayor of Astana (June 2016-September 2018), Deputy Prime Minister -Minister of Industry and New Technologies and Minister of Investments and Development.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

