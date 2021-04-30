Go to the main site
    Assembly of religious associations’ representatives held meeting in Kazakh capital

    30 April 2021, 20:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, in honor of the upcoming Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan, a meeting of the Assembly of representatives of religious associations was held, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development.

    As part of the event, organized by the Committee for Religious Affairs of the MIOR of the Republic of Kazakhstan, religious leaders took part in planting trees on the Alley of Interfaith Harmony in the Presidential Park in Nur-Sultan. Representatives of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Judaism, Orthodox, Catholic, Lutheran, Baptist, Presbyterian, Pentecostal and New Apostolic churches and other religious associations took part in the meeting and eco-action.

    The participants noted the great historical role of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation of the Kazakh model of interethnic and interfaith harmony.

    Welcoming remarks were made by the chairman of the Committee for Religious Affairs Yerzhan Nukezhanov and the deputy akim of Nur-Sultan Bakhtiyar Maken.

    «The ethnic and religious diversity of our country is one of the main sources of the multi-vector development of both the state and society,» Yerzhan Nukezhanov noted.

    He also noted that the event shows the solidarity of confessions in support of the «Green Kazakhstan» project, initiated by the Head of State K. Tokayev, within the framework of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.

    Recall that this promotion has been held annually since 2017.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

