Assel Zhanassova relieved of trade and integration vice minister post

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Assel Zhanassova has been relieved of her duties as the trade and integration vice minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Born in 1987, she graduated from the University of Cambridge.

She took up the post of trade and integration vice minister of Kazakhstan in 2020.





Photo: primeminister.kz