Assel Zhanassova appointed Kazpost CEO

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 October 2022, 10:58
ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a decision of the Board of JSC SamrukKazyna, Assel Zhanassova has been appointed CEO of JSC Kaspost, Kazinform reports.

Prior to the appointment, Assel Zhanassova was Vice Minister of Trade and Integration and was responsible for digitalization of trade, development of payment systems and digital banking.

Assel Zhanassova has more than 10 years of experience in implementation of local and international IT projects.

In 2010, she obtained a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge under the Bolashak International Presidential Scholarship. In 2014, she got her Master's degree in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge. In the same year she graduated from the Moscow State Lomonosov University under Executive Management program.

In 2010-2014, Assel Zhanassova was the Director of the IT Security Department at the Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation PLC in London. She was responsible for implementing large strategic projects in Kazakhstan, Africa, Europe, China and Russia.

In 2014-2016, she was Advisor to the Director of the Bank Service Bureau of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Deputy Director of the Digital Technologies Department of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

In 2016-2017, she was CEO of JSC Zerde National Holding.

From 2017 to 2018, she was Advisor to the Governor of Astana International Financial Center. Prior to the appointment as Vice Minister of Trade and Integration, from 2018 to 2020 she was AIFC Chief Digital Officer.


Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
