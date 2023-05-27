Go to the main site
    Assaubayeva’s game ends in draw at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia

    27 May 2023, 12:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – One of the most prominent chess players in Kazakhstan Bibisara Assaubayeva took on Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina at the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia, Cyprus, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Both players agreed to a draw on move twenty.

    The 19-year-old Assaubayeva is currently ranked 7th in the Nicosia standings with five points and two wins over Alexandra Kosteniuk of Switzerland and Georgian Bella Khotenashvili.

    The Kazakhstani is set to play one more game against Kateryna Lagno today.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Chess
    Andrey Golubev eases into Heilbronner Neckarcup semis
