Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.93 eur/kzt 494.91

    rub/kzt 6.53 cny/kzt 67.8
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Assat Nurpeissov named Deputy Chief of Presidential Affairs Department

    5 January 2023, 11:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Assat Nurpeissov has been appointed Deputy Chief of the Department for Presidential Affairs, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    Assat Nurpeissov was born on July 18, 1987. In 2010, he graduated from the University of New York in Prague with a degree in Economy and Management. In 2012, he obtained a master’s degree in Global Banking and Finance from the European School of Business.

    From 2012 to 2015, he worked for KPMG Tax and Advisory. From 2015 to 2016, he was Advisor to the Minister of National Economy. In 2016-2017, he was the Director of the Corporate Finance Department of JSC Baiterek Holding, before he was appointed as Deputy Chief and then as Acting Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office. From 2019 to 2022, he worked as Chief of Staff of the National Bank Chairman. Beginning from February 16, 2022 he has worked as Chief of Staff of Almaty Mayor’s Office.

    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Cold snap, blizzards, black ice forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend
    Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
    Domestic Entrepreneurs Council discusses mining sector's development
    Qazaqstan Halqyna charity fund donates over 2bln tenge to Bloody January victims
    Popular
    1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
    2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
    3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
    4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
    5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan