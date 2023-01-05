Assat Nurpeissov named Deputy Chief of Presidential Affairs Department

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Assat Nurpeissov has been appointed Deputy Chief of the Department for Presidential Affairs, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Assat Nurpeissov was born on July 18, 1987. In 2010, he graduated from the University of New York in Prague with a degree in Economy and Management. In 2012, he obtained a master’s degree in Global Banking and Finance from the European School of Business.

From 2012 to 2015, he worked for KPMG Tax and Advisory. From 2015 to 2016, he was Advisor to the Minister of National Economy. In 2016-2017, he was the Director of the Corporate Finance Department of JSC Baiterek Holding, before he was appointed as Deputy Chief and then as Acting Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office. From 2019 to 2022, he worked as Chief of Staff of the National Bank Chairman. Beginning from February 16, 2022 he has worked as Chief of Staff of Almaty Mayor’s Office.

Photo: gov.kz



