Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Assat Nurpeissov named Deputy Chief of Presidential Affairs Department

5 January 2023, 11:34
Assat Nurpeissov named Deputy Chief of Presidential Affairs Department

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Assat Nurpeissov has been appointed Deputy Chief of the Department for Presidential Affairs, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Assat Nurpeissov was born on July 18, 1987. In 2010, he graduated from the University of New York in Prague with a degree in Economy and Management. In 2012, he obtained a master’s degree in Global Banking and Finance from the European School of Business.

From 2012 to 2015, he worked for KPMG Tax and Advisory. From 2015 to 2016, he was Advisor to the Minister of National Economy. In 2016-2017, he was the Director of the Corporate Finance Department of JSC Baiterek Holding, before he was appointed as Deputy Chief and then as Acting Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office. From 2019 to 2022, he worked as Chief of Staff of the National Bank Chairman. Beginning from February 16, 2022 he has worked as Chief of Staff of Almaty Mayor’s Office.

Photo: gov.kz


Related news
Cold snap, blizzards, black ice forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend
Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
Domestic Entrepreneurs Council discusses mining sector's development
Теги:
Read also
Head of state-legal department of Presidential Administration appointed
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on joint construction of Kambarata HPP-1
New Governor of AIFC named
Kairat Kelimbetov relieved of his duties as AIFC Governor
Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
Kazakhstan records surge in COVID cases since last November
5.2mm of snow falls in Astana overnight
Roads reopen as winter storm eases in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

News