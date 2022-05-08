Assanali Ashimov celebrates his 85th anniversary

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Actor and film and theater director Assanali Ashimov celebrates today his 85th anniversary.

Yerbolat Dossayev congratulated the legend of the soviet and Kazakhstani cinematography, the Almaty city akimat’s press service reports.

Assanali Ashimov is the soviet, Kazakh actor, stage and film director, playwright, teacher, laureate of the State Prize of USSR, KazSSR. Holder of the Tarlan Prize, holder of Otan Order, Kurmet Order.

He played in more than 30 films and 50 performances on the stage of the Auezov Kazakh National Drama Theatre.