Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Assanali Ashimov celebrates his 85th anniversary

    8 May 2022, 15:42

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Actor and film and theater director Assanali Ashimov celebrates today his 85th anniversary.

    Yerbolat Dossayev congratulated the legend of the soviet and Kazakhstani cinematography, the Almaty city akimat’s press service reports.

    Assanali Ashimov is the soviet, Kazakh actor, stage and film director, playwright, teacher, laureate of the State Prize of USSR, KazSSR. Holder of the Tarlan Prize, holder of Otan Order, Kurmet Order.

    He played in more than 30 films and 50 performances on the stage of the Auezov Kazakh National Drama Theatre.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    4 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    5 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League