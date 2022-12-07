Go to the main site
    Assain Baikhanov named new Governor of Pavlodar region

    7 December 2022, 12:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on appointment of Assain Baikhanov as the Governor of Pavlodar region, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    Assain Baikhanov was born in Bayanaul district of Pavlodar region in 1977. In 2000, he graduated from the Pavlodar University majoring in Economy and Management.

    In 2005-2006, he studied at the Training Center of Germany's ProCredit Holding AG and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). In 2017, he graduated from the Moscow State Lomonossov University (Master of Business Administration, Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship).

    In 2000, he began his career in banking sector under the program implemented by the EBRD Office in Kazakhstan.

    From 2003 to 2007 he held various positions at the German ProCredit Holding AG and worked as Executive Director at the CJSC ProCreditUkraine in Kyiv.

    In 2007, he returned to Kazakhstan and began working as Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC Nurbank.

    From 2009 to 2015, he was involved in agricultural business.

    From 2015 to 2020 he was Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC KazAgroProduct which is a part of JSC KazAgro National Holding.

    Since March 2020, he has been Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.

    On July 19, 2021 he was appointed Mayor of Pavlodar city.


    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Pavlodar region Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
