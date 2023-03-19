Go to the main site
    Askhat Rakhymzhanov casts his ballot in parliamentary elections

    19 March 2023, 12:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party Askhat Rakhymzhanov cast his vote in the Majilis and maslikhat elections, Kazinform reports.

    He voted at polling station #158 with 2,922 eligible voters registered there.

    «As all the voters, I have also come to vote in the elections as the citizen of Kazakhstan,» he told journalists. He reminded that that during the pre-election campaigning the party members visited all the regions of Kazakhstan. Last year held the referendum. «As a result, changes are made to the electoral process concerning formation of a new deputy corps that will affect the political system in the country,» he added.

    As earlier reported, Majilis and maslikhat elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan. 12,550,000 are eligible to cast their votes in the elections. The most voters of 1, 177,507 are registered in Turkistan region, while the lowest number of voters is reported in Ulytau region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

