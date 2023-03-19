Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Askhat Rakhymzhanov casts his ballot in parliamentary elections

19 March 2023, 12:00
Askhat Rakhymzhanov casts his ballot in parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party Askhat Rakhymzhanov cast his vote in the Majilis and maslikhat elections, Kazinform reports.

He voted at polling station #158 with 2,922 eligible voters registered there.

«As all the voters, I have also come to vote in the elections as the citizen of Kazakhstan,» he told journalists. He reminded that that during the pre-election campaigning the party members visited all the regions of Kazakhstan. Last year held the referendum. «As a result, changes are made to the electoral process concerning formation of a new deputy corps that will affect the political system in the country,» he added.

photo

As earlier reported, Majilis and maslikhat elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan. 12,550,000 are eligible to cast their votes in the elections. The most voters of 1, 177,507 are registered in Turkistan region, while the lowest number of voters is reported in Ulytau region.

photo

Related news
Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership
Newly elected Majilis deputies take oath
Candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov nominated for the post of the Majilis Speaker
Теги:
Read also
Hungary praises political reforms and parliamentary election in Kazakhstan
Shymkent maslikhat elects Chairman
Secretary of Astana maslikhat elected
President holds consultation with heads of factions of political parties in Majilis
Head of Amanat Party’s Faction in Majilis named
Head of Ecology Committee of Kazakh Majilis appointed
Nurtay Sabilyanov is Chairman of Majilis Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development
Head of Majilis Legislation Committee designated
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News