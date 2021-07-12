Go to the main site
    Askhat Oralov relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Information

    12 July 2021, 15:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askhat Oralov was relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1990 in Pavlodar region, Mr. Oralov is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

    He started his professional career at the Gumilyov Eurasian State University and then worked for one of the branches of the Nur Otan Party and the Youth Policy Department of Astana city. He held posts at the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society and the Ministry of Social Development. He was deputy akim (governor) of Pavlodar region. He was appointed as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development in July 2020.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
