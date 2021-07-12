Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Askhat Oralov relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Information

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 July 2021, 15:36
Askhat Oralov relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Information

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askhat Oralov was relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1990 in Pavlodar region, Mr. Oralov is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

He started his professional career at the Gumilyov Eurasian State University and then worked for one of the branches of the Nur Otan Party and the Youth Policy Department of Astana city. He held posts at the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society and the Ministry of Social Development. He was deputy akim (governor) of Pavlodar region. He was appointed as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development in July 2020.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty