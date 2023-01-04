Askhat Oralov named Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Askhat Oralov has been appointed Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, Akorda press office reported.

Born in 1990 in Pavlodar region, Mr. Oralov is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

He held senior positions at the Secretariat of Zhas Otan youth wing of Nur Otan party in Astana between 2010 ad 2014.

In 2014, he became the first deputy chairman of the Nur Otan party branch in Astana city.

In 2020, he was appointed as the deputy governor of Pavlodar region for social issues.

He was the vice minister of information and social development of Kazakhstan, deputy mayor of Nur-Sultan city, as well as executive secretary of Nur Otan party.

Meanwhile, Dauren Abayev has been relieved of his post of the Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.





