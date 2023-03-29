Go to the main site
    Askhat Aimagambetov named Chairman of Majilis Committee for Socio-Cultural Development

    29 March 2023, 13:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Askhat Aimagambetov has been appointed the Chairman of the Committee for Socio-Cultural Development of the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    His candidacy was backed by the Majilismen at the chamber’s plenary session.

    Born on June 14, 1982, Aimagambetov is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and Karaganda-based Bolashak Institute.

    He worked at the Buketov Karaganda State University, then as Chief of Karaganda region’s Education Department. He served also as the Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In 2022, the Ministry of Education and Science was split into the Ministry of Enlightenment and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. From June 2022 to January 2023, Askhat Aimagambetov was the Minister of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
