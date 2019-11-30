Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Asker Media 2019: Best military journalists awarded in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 November 2019, 15:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Friday, the National Military and Patriotic Center of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces announced the winners of Asker Media 2019 prize in the field of military journalism, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the laureates, Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev praised constant growing interest and quality of coverage of the Armed Forces’ activity by military journalists.

This year, Asker Media prize was dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Sarbaz newspaper. Veterans of military journalism and Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, top officials of the Ministry of Defense, mass media, bloggers and prominent public figures were invited to the awards ceremony.

The winners were selected in 12 nominations Best TV material (Myrzabek Tussupov), Best material on regional radio (Nurken Amirashev), Best material on regional TV (Sergali Zharylkassynov), Best material in Internet mass media (Dastan Islambek), Best material in regional printed mass media (Maulen Amirbay), Best radio material (Gulbanu Mukhtarkulova), Best blogger covering military topics (Askar Naimanov), Best photo-report (Aitzhan Myrzanov), Best material in foreign mass media (Igor Kondrya from Belarusian Ministry of Defense), Best special project (Limara Udassova from ProfI S Production), Best material in internet mass media (Assel Sapayeva).

