Askaruly steps down from the post of Vice Minister of Trade and Integration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Azamat Askaruly has stepped down from the post of Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

He took up the post in July 2019.

Born in 1984, Azamat Askaruly is a native of Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Harvard University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Throughout his professional career, Mr. Askaruly worked for various companies, namely Samruk Kazyna Invest LLP, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Express JSC, KZT Express Hong Kong. He also served as the Adviser to the Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in 2016-2019.