Askar Umarov holds meeting with reps of Internews Network in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, Minister of Information and Social Development Askar Umarov held an online meeting with the representatives of the Internews Network Office in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the website of the Ministry.

The meeting was joined by Marat Bigaliyev, Head of the Internews Network Office in Kazakhstan, regional consultant on media literacy Gulnar Assanbayeva, regional consultant on media law Olga Didenko as well as the ministry’s officials responsible for the information sphere.

During the meeting the issues such as training specialists in the media sphere, implementing projects on access to information, media literacy and media ethics were discussed.

The sides confirmed their interest in developing cooperation further.



