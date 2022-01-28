Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Askar Umarov holds meeting with reps of Internews Network in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 January 2022, 21:46
Askar Umarov holds meeting with reps of Internews Network in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, Minister of Information and Social Development Askar Umarov held an online meeting with the representatives of the Internews Network Office in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the website of the Ministry.

The meeting was joined by Marat Bigaliyev, Head of the Internews Network Office in Kazakhstan, regional consultant on media literacy Gulnar Assanbayeva, regional consultant on media law Olga Didenko as well as the ministry’s officials responsible for the information sphere.

During the meeting the issues such as training specialists in the media sphere, implementing projects on access to information, media literacy and media ethics were discussed.

The sides confirmed their interest in developing cooperation further.


Ministry of Information and Communications   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year