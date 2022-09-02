Go to the main site
    Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service

    2 September 2022 20:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Umarov was appointed as the head of the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Born in 1976 in Almaty city, Umarov is a graduate of Turan University.

    In 2017 and 2020, he worked as the Director-General of Kazinform.

    In 2020 and 2021, he was the Chairman of the Board of Kazinform JSC.

    Between 2021 and 2022, he served as the vice minister of information and social development of Kazakhstan.

    His previous post was the minister of information and social development of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

