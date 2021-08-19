Askar Umarov appointed as Vice Minister of Information of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Askar Umarov as the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1976 in Almaty he is the graduate of the Turan University.

In 2005 he was appointed as the head of the Almaty branch-Deputy Director of the Information and Analytical Programs Directorate of «Kazakhstan» Republican Television and Radio Corporation.

He also was the head of the expert and analytical group of Public Fund KAZENERGY and chief manager of NC KazMunaiGas JSC.

Since 2008 till 2010 he was the First Deputy General Director of Nur Media LLP where he helmed the Astana front office, coordinated the work of seven newspapers and was responsible for liaison with government agencies.

In 2011-2017 he served as the Vice President of Turkish Academy JSC, the Managing Director of NC Astana EXPO 2017 JSC and President of Public Fund KazBusinessMedia.

Since 2017 he has led the team of Kazinform International News Agency as its Director General.

In 2020 he was named the Chairman of the Management Board of Kazinform International News Agency JSC.



