26 September 2022, 12:37

Askar Shakirov participates in meeting on European security in Helsinki

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Askar Shakirov participated in the international meeting on «The Role of the OSCE and its Parliamentary Assembly in the Changing European Security Architecture» held in Helsinki, Finland, Kazinform reports citing the Senate’s press service.

The meeting focused on the topical issues related to the OSCE’s role in the context of the global agenda and the obstacles the Organization faces while implementing its potential. Special attention was given to the internal reformation of the OSCE.

The event was held as part of the «Call for Action – Helsinki +50 Seminar» which is a preparatory stage ahead of the Organization’s jubilee session slated for 2025. The session is expected to adopt a final document reflecting the vision of the future architecture of European security and the Parliamentary Assembly’s role in it.

The Senate Vice Speaker spoke about the role of the 2010 Astana Declaration which retains its relevance amid turbulent geopolitical situation and contributes to the international efforts on achievement of comprehensive peace and security in the OSCE region.

Those participating in the event were the members of the OSCE PA Expanded Bureau, deputies of the Parliament of Finland and representatives of expert communities participated in the event.