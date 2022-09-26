Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament
Askar Shakirov participates in meeting on European security in Helsinki
26 September 2022, 12:37

Askar Shakirov participates in meeting on European security in Helsinki

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Askar Shakirov participated in the international meeting on «The Role of the OSCE and its Parliamentary Assembly in the Changing European Security Architecture» held in Helsinki, Finland, Kazinform reports citing the Senate’s press service.

The meeting focused on the topical issues related to the OSCE’s role in the context of the global agenda and the obstacles the Organization faces while implementing its potential. Special attention was given to the internal reformation of the OSCE.

The event was held as part of the «Call for Action – Helsinki +50 Seminar» which is a preparatory stage ahead of the Organization’s jubilee session slated for 2025. The session is expected to adopt a final document reflecting the vision of the future architecture of European security and the Parliamentary Assembly’s role in it.

The Senate Vice Speaker spoke about the role of the 2010 Astana Declaration which retains its relevance amid turbulent geopolitical situation and contributes to the international efforts on achievement of comprehensive peace and security in the OSCE region.

Those participating in the event were the members of the OSCE PA Expanded Bureau, deputies of the Parliament of Finland and representatives of expert communities participated in the event.

Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Solemn meeting on the occasion of Republic Day held in Senate
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union

News

Archive