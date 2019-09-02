Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Askar Shakirov becomes Senate Vice Speaker

    2 September 2019, 14:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Shakirov was elected as Vice Speaker of the Kazakh Senate, Kazinform reports.

    Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva proposed Shakirov’s candidature at the session of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on Monday.

    She said that Askar Shakirov is a well-known statesman and public figure who used to serve as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to foreign countries, Deputy Foreign Ministry, Chairman of the Customs Committee as well as Human Rights Commissioner.

    46 senators voted for Shakirov’s candidacy.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Senate Parliament Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    5 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies