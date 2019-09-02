Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Askar Shakirov becomes Senate Vice Speaker

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 September 2019, 14:00
Askar Shakirov becomes Senate Vice Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Shakirov was elected as Vice Speaker of the Kazakh Senate, Kazinform reports.

Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva proposed Shakirov’s candidature at the session of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on Monday.

She said that Askar Shakirov is a well-known statesman and public figure who used to serve as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to foreign countries, Deputy Foreign Ministry, Chairman of the Customs Committee as well as Human Rights Commissioner.

46 senators voted for Shakirov’s candidacy.


Senate   Parliament   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events