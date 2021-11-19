Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Askar Shakirov and Rik Daems issue joint statement on 30 years of Kazakhstan’s Independence

19 November 2021, 16:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, we express congratulations to the people of the country and support their efforts in building a democratically developed state, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

We welcome ongoing democratic reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev aimed at further strengthening stable and sustainable development of the country.

We commend Kazakhstan's abolition of the death penalty and its accession to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and other important international legal instruments.

Appreciating the importance of promoting the rule of law, we support efforts towards Kazakhstan's accession to a number of the Council of Europe conventions, including in criminal sphere.

Stressing the high efficiency of inter-parliamentary diplomacy, we express our interest in enhancing cooperation, expanding contacts, and deepening a trustful dialogue between the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the PACE.

In this context the readiness of Kazakhstan to consider accession to the Council of Europe’s Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, and participation in the PACE in a proper format is welcomed.


Kazakhstan and EU   Senate   Parliament   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
