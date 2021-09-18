Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Askar Shakirov, 1st deputy Chairman of Federation Council of Russia meet

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 September 2021, 12:58
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Visiting Deputy Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Askar Sharipov met with 1st deputy Chairman of the Council of Federation of Russia Andrei Yatskin in Moscow, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The sides debated the progress of realization of agreements achieved as part of the official visit of the Speaker of the Upper Chamber of Russia’s Parliament Valentina Matviyenko paid to Kazakhstan this June. Following the talks there was signed a Protocol of the session of the Commission for cooperation between the Kazakh Senate and Russia’s Council of Federation.

The Vice Speaker of the Kazakh Senate, staying in Moscow as a coordinator of the IPA CIS Observer Team which monitors elections to the State Duma, held several meetings with leaders of political parties of the Lower Chamber of the Russian Parliament.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia   Senate   Parliament   Elections  
