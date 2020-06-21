Go to the main site
    Askar Mamin wishes Kazakhstani medical workers health

    21 June 2020, 13:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin congratulated health workers of Kazakhstan on their professional holiday, the PM’s press service reports.

    «Dear medical workers of Kazakhstan, let me congratulate you on your professional holiday! It is hard to overestimate the value of the vocation of a doctor for the society and development of the state. You help preserve and strengthen people’s health. By rescuing and improving people’s lives you protect the wellbeing of the whole nation. Wish all medical workers good health, success and welfare,» the PM said.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
