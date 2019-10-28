Go to the main site
    Askar Mamin to visit the Netherlands

    28 October 2019, 19:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands on October 30, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    «This will be the first visit of the Head of the Kazakh Government to the Netherlands in the history of bilateral relations,» Official Spokesperson of the MFA Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing today.

    According to him, during the visit Askar Mamin will meet the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte for discussing the prospects of the bilateral investment and trade-economic cooperation. The Kazakh PM will participate in the Kazakh-Dutch Business Forum. He will also hold talks with Shell, BITFURY, SUEZ GROUP, Farm Frites, Dutch Fruit Solutions Kazakhstan companies and will visit a number of innovative projects.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
