    Askar Mamin to join Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Cholpon-Ata

    8 August 2019, 17:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 9, 2019, Prime Minister Askar Mamin will participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

    As the PM’s press service informed, the meeting willdiscuss further development of integration processes within the EAEU indomestic market functioning, industrial cooperation, technologies transfer,agriculture, customs administration, transport and logistics and trans-boundaryinformation interaction.

    The heads of government of the EAEU member countries will also meet with President of the Kyrgyz Republic SooronbayJeenbekov.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Eurasian Economic Union
